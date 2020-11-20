Charlie Brown Is Headed To Your TV For Free

Charlie Brown and his crew will be stopping by this weekend! Apple Plus TV had originally said the only way to see the Charlie Brown holiday specials was through their streaming service. But the public backlash was so intense, that Apple released the specials to PBS! And that means we can see all the specials for FREE this holiday season!! According to a press release from PBS, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air on PBS and PBS KIDS this Sunday, November 22nd at 7:30 pm and a Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on December 13th at 7:30.