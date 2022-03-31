Charlie Brown’ Trailer: The Peanuts Learn To Take Care of Nature in New Earth Day Special

Apple TV+ released a new trailer for It’s the Small Things Charlie Brown.

The special is in celebration of Earth Day.

It will follow our favorite kids as they band together to save a flower that grew in the wrong spot.

As Charlie Brown and all the Peanuts are warming up for a big baseball game, Sally stops them when she notices a single dandelion in the middle of the field and wants to save the flower no matter what.

How do you feel about the newer Peanuts specials? Do you like them or prefer the older, classic ones?