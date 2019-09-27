Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again" achieves rare 11-times platinum status

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesCharlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa’s 2015 hit “See You Again” is still setting sales records.

According to Forbes, the track has been certified 11-times platinum by the RIAA – making it one of only a handful of songs to make it past Diamond certification, which is 10-times platinum.

“See You Again” is just the tenth song to achieve the feat. Six other songs have been certified 11-times platinum, including Elton John’s "Something About the Way You Look Tonight"/"Candle in the Wind 1997," Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise,” Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk,” Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” and Katy Perry’s, “Firework” and “Dark Horse.”

Three songs are tied as the most-certified songs in the U.S. with 12-times platinum status: Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud,” Eminem and Rihanna’s “Love the Way You Lie” and Justin Bieber and Ludacris’ “Baby.”

