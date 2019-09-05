Charlie Puth announces new single "Mother," coming next week

Trae Patton/NBC

Trae Patton/NBCNot long ago, Charlie Puth announced that he'd be releasing three new songs -- his first new music since his 2018 album Voicenotes. "I Warned Myself," released last month, was the first, and now we know about the second one.

The song, "Mother," is coming out September 12. Charlie teased it with a brief clip of the song and what looks like the music video, which shows Charlie lying by a pool and a bunch of young people having fun in a car.

As Billboard notes, the song's vibe is reminiscent of Michael Jackson's "The Way You Make Me Feel."

Last night, Charlie appeared on NBC's songwriting competition show Songland, and chose the song "Bad Habit" -- you can watch the moment on YouTube now.

