Charlie Puth, Jon Bon Jovi help announce launch of New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund

The charity was set up to encourage online donations that will be used to aid vulnerable citizens of the Garden State in need of medical, social and economic assistance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other stars who are either New Jersey natives or residents who are featured in the video include Bruce Springsteen, Danny DeVito, Jon Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg, and soccer star Carli Lloyd.

In the two-minute clip, Jon says, "We're staying at home, but what more can we do? We're asking our Garden State -- New Jersey -- to band together."

"Importantly, 100% of every dollar you donate will go to those organizations that are helping those most vulnerable," says Charlie.

"We're gonna come out of this stronger, and end up having a slice on the Boardwalk," adds Jon Stewart.

For more details about the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund and to donate to the cause, visit NJPRF.org.

