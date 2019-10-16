Charlie Puth, Megan Trainor, Maren Morris are on their way to 'Sesame Street'

Leading up to the 50th season launch on November 16 on HBO, many celebrity fans will be using the hashtag #ThisIsMyStreet to share their favorite Sesame Street memories, including Alessia Cara, Ellie Goulding, Andy Grammer, John Legend and Josh Groban, and actors Mindy Kaling, Terry Crews, Keegan-Michael Key, Blake Lively, Seth Rogen, Amanda Seyfriend and Peter Dinklage, among others.

Then, on November 9, HBO will air Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration, featuring a look back at five decades of the show, and cameos from Meghan Trainor, Patti LaBelle and Norah Jones, as well as Sterling K. Brown and Whoopi Goldberg. The special will air November 17 on PBS.

Once the season starts, special guests will include Charlie Puth and Maren Morris, as well as Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl and Saturday Night Live's Michael Che.

