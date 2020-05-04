Charlie Puth reveals "really special" Elton John collaboration

Al Pereira/WireImageCharlie Puth recently collaborated with American Idol third-place finisher Gabby Barrett on a new version of her #1 country hit, "I Hope." But another collaboration he revealed recently is really impressive.

On Instagram, Charlie posted a photo of himself and Elton John together, with the caption, "We wrote something really special." Since the two are in the same room, we assume that their joint songwriting session took place prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in October, Charlie told Britain's Smooth Radio that he wanted to collaborate with Elton, calling him "awesome" and adding, " I think we'd make something really cool.”

Assuming that the collab took place prior to quarantine, Charlie -- who appeared on American Idol on Sunday night -- may be posting it now because he and Elton are getting ready to release it. Stay tuned.

