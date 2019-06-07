Charlie Puth scrubs his social media accounts and debuts a new 'do

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Neilson Barnard/Getty ImagesCharlie Puth has done that thing music artists do when they’re about to announce a new project: He’s wiped his social media accounts clean.

As of Friday, the only post on his Instagram and Twitter was a new photo of himself smiling with a freshly shaved head.

“Remember me?” he captioned it.

The comments section was flooded with fans saying they missed him, and giving their mixed reactions on his new 'do. So why the sudden need for a fresh start? That remains to be seen.

Charlie’s last album, Voicenotes, came out in May 2018 and featured the singles “Attention” and “How Long.” He’s set to appear on the NBC songwriter competition show, Songland, this season.

