Charlie Puth to perform virtual concert for Together, At Home series

ABC/Randy HolmesCharlie Puth isn’t letting a little social distancing stop him from performing for fans.

The singer is the latest artist to take part in Global Citizen and the World Health Organization’s Together, At Home virtual concert series.

His performance will take place on his Instagram Live today at 1 p.m. PT.

John Legend and Coldplay participated in the series before Charlie, who's expected to announce the next participant at the end of his performance.

The Together, At Home series was created as a way to unite people all over the world amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

