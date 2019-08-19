Charlie Puth to return with new single "I Warned Myself" on Wednesday

NBC/Trae PattonCharlie Puth is about to drop his first new song since releasing his 2018 album Voicenotes.

The "Attention" singer announced that the track, "I Warned Myself," will arrive on Wednesday, with a countdown to begin that day at 11 a.m. ET on YouTube.

Last week, Charlie tweeted that he was "putting out three songs," with the first coming "next week." This is the song he was referring to.

The Grammy-nominated "See You Again" vocalist also posted some behind-the-scenes clips on his Instagram story, showing him working with super-producer Benny Blanco.

While Charlie hasn't released a solo single in awhile, he's kept himself in the spotlight by appearing on NBC's music competition shows The Voice and Songland. He also co-wrote Katy Perry's new single "Small Talk" and Michael Buble's single "Love You Anymore."

