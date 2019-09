Are you kidding me?! They should have offered him ALL the money to get him on the show! For sure would have been the biggest ratings EVER!

Bad sadly, he turned it down because he says he’s a horrible dancer…they all start that way Charlie! Have you seen Lamar Odom??!

ABC even tried to sweeten the deal by offering to develop a show for him and he still turned it down!

DO IT NEXT SEASON CHARLIE!!!