Charlie Wants A Two And A Half Men Revival!

I’m totally down for it!  Are you?  Who doesn’t need a little more Warlock in their lives?  OK, he’s not the Warlock anymore, he doesn’t talk about Tiger Blood and where have those kooky Goddess’s gone?

According to Us Magazine – Charlie said: “It’d be cool to finish the saga on a different note. It would be nice to have some closure there and just finish the story as it should have been told,” he noted. “It doesn’t really matter what happened at the end, how they got rated on the show. I think if I just walk through the door, return, whatever [and] say, ‘Alan, you’re not going to believe it,’ after that is what happened.”

Were you a fan of the show?  How do you think Ashton Kutcher has done?  Would you like to see Charlie back?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mongolian Cowboy Blows ‘World’s Best’ Judge Faith Hill Away To officially start the clock for Super Bowl LIV, “LIVE IT MIAMI” colors will light up South Florida from Palm Beach to South Beach! ‘Captain Marvel’ Box Office Now Tracking For Monstrous $160 Million Opening Young And The Restless Actor Kristoff St. John Found Dead Gladys Knight Killed it! Was This The Best Super Bowl Commercial?
Comments