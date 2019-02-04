Charlie Wants A Two And A Half Men Revival!

I’m totally down for it! Are you? Who doesn’t need a little more Warlock in their lives? OK, he’s not the Warlock anymore, he doesn’t talk about Tiger Blood and where have those kooky Goddess’s gone?

According to Us Magazine – Charlie said: “It’d be cool to finish the saga on a different note. It would be nice to have some closure there and just finish the story as it should have been told,” he noted. “It doesn’t really matter what happened at the end, how they got rated on the show. I think if I just walk through the door, return, whatever [and] say, ‘Alan, you’re not going to believe it,’ after that is what happened.”

Were you a fan of the show? How do you think Ashton Kutcher has done? Would you like to see Charlie back?