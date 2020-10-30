Chart-topping songwriter Diane Warren releasing debut album, featuring Darius Rucker, Celine Dion & more

Nick Spanos; David McClister

After writing nine #1 hits and 32 top-10 singles, Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren is finally releasing her debut album — and enlisting her famous pals to sing on it, Billboard reports.

Warren, who wrote or co-wrote Aerosmith‘s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” Starship‘s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” Cher‘s “If I Could Turn Back Time,” Toni Braxton‘s “Unbreak My Heart,” Celine Dion‘s “Because You Loved Me,” LeAnn Rimes‘ “How Do I Live” and countless others, will release Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1 in early 2021.

Contributing vocals to the album are Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker, Dion, Mary J. Blige, John Legend and many others.

In a statement, Warren says, “I am writing new songs all the time, and I really think I’m writing my best songs right now. A lot of people have done this kind of project — [producers and DJs like] Mark Ronson or Calvin Harris or DJ Khaled — but no one who is just a songwriter has. So why not me?”

She adds, “I thought it would be a chance to work with artists I love and other artists I want to work with, and create a cool body of work that shows the diversity of what I do.”

The first single from the album, “Times Like This,” features Rucker and will be out November 10. In a statement Darius says, “Diane is such a legend…just being asked to be part of her record — and especially such a great song like this — is just amazing.”

Among Warren’s most recent songs is “The Change,” Joe Biden‘s official campaign anthem, performed by Jojo.

