Cheap Trick band member RTZ ready to go ‘The Distance’ with debut solo album

Courtesy of Confidential Records

RTZ is ready to release his debut album. The musician, born Robin Taylor Zander and son of Cheap Trick guitarist Robin Zander, is set to drop The Distance on April 21.

RTZ, who’s been a touring musician with Cheap Trick since 2016, teamed up with producer Jack Douglas —who’s produced music for John Lennon, Patti Smith and New York Dolls — for the record, which is inspired by RTZ’s love of classic artists like Neil Young and T. Rex, as well as My Morning Jacket‘s Jim James and the Flaming Lips‘ Wayne Coyne.

RTZ has also shared the first single from the record, “High N Low,” which he describes as “an oldie, but a goodie.” He noted he wrote it back in January 2015 but had never released it.

“The production is entirely inspired by the music of the Beach Boys, the Beatles, the Bee Gees, basically, it’s a tip of the hat to them,” RTZ shares. “Their vocals and harmonies are why I sing and write music. It’s a little pop, a little British, a little Beatlesesque.”

He adds, “It’s simple and it’s about people passing from unfortunate events that could have been avoided. It’s about specific people for my life, how we deal with death and how it depends on the person. It’s very honest, but a reassuring song … It’s something I think about a lot when something tough is happening.”

