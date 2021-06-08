Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen featured on new Hanson single, “Don’t Ever Change”

3CG Records

Cheap Trick‘s Rick Nielsen contributes a guitar solo to “Don’t Ever Change,” a brand-new song by the sibling pop-rock trio Hanson that was released this past week.

A music video for the tune premiered recently at RollingStone.com, and you also can check it out at Hanson’s official YouTube channel. While Nielsen doesn’t appear in the clip, the Hanson brothers are featured performing on a soundstage in front of a video screen that, at times, shows the signature black-and-white checkerboard pattern that has long been associated with Cheap Trick.

In addition, when Nielsen’s solo is heard, Hanson guitarist Ike Hanson appears in silhouette sporting a long-brimmed baseball cap similar to the one Rick regularly wears.

“‘Don’t Ever Change” is about the madness and beauty that love brings accompanied by a pure power-pop guitar riff,” Hanson lead singer Taylor Hanson says. “The fact that the legendary Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick agreed to lay down a guest solo on the song takes it to a whole new level.”

“Don’t Ever Change,” which is available now on all digital platforms, is the second single from Hanson’s Against the World multimedia project. The campaign will see the group release a total of seven new tracks, music videos to accompany each tune and a summer concert series offering both livestream and limited in-person tickets.

Interestingly, Taylor played with founding Cheap Trick drummer Bun E. Carlos in the short-lived power-pop supergroup Tinted Windows in 2009, along with Smashing Pumpkins guitarist James Iha and late Fountains of Wayne bassist Adam Schlesinger. In addition, the whole Hanson group contributed to a song on Carlos’ 2016 debut solo album, Greetings from Bunezuela!

