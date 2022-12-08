Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen to miss band’s next few shows

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen is recovering from what’s described as a “procedure,” and will have to miss the band’s scheduled shows this Friday and Saturday.

On Instagram, the band notes, “Six weeks ago Rick had a procedure that has required him to stay off the road until fully recovered. Unfortunately, Rick still needs a little bit more time and will not be out with us this week.”

The post goes on to say, “Robin Taylor Zander will be moving to lead guitar for the next two shows. We appreciate the continued support.”

Robin Taylor Zander, the 28-year-old son of Cheap Trick singer Robin Zander, has filled in on drums, bass and guitar multiple times over the years when the band members were sidelined by health or personal issues.

Cheap Trick is scheduled to perform Friday at Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment in Sahuarita, Arizona, on Friday, and at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, on Saturday. Then they’re off the road until January, when they have two shows lined up for the 12th and 13th. Starting August 4, they’ll join Rod Stewart for a string of tour dates.

