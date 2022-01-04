Cheap Trick lines up Las Vegas residency at The STRAT in February and March

Courtesy of Cheap Trick

Cheap Trick will head to the Las Vegas strip in late winter for a four-show residency at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod.

The power-pop legends are scheduled to perform at the complex’s intimate STRAT Theater on February 25 and 26, and March 4 and 5.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Thursday, January 6, at 10 a.m. PT at Tickets.TheStrat.com. Members of Cheap Trick’s Trick International fan club can purchase pre-sale tickets now, while members of The STRAT’s free True Rewards program will be able to buy pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, January 4, at 10 a.m. PT.

In addition, VIP packages are available that will offer a chance to watch Cheap Trick’s private pre-concert soundcheck, a group photo with the band, exclusive Cheap Trick merchandise, a commemorative laminate and early entry into the venue.

“Can’t wait to finally get back out on the road with Cheap Trick,” says founding bassist Tom Petersson. “I hope to see you during our Las Vegas residency at The STRAT. Happy New Year!” Petersson missed most of the band’s 2021 shows after undergoing open-heart surgery last year.

Cheap Trick become the second Rock & Roll Hall of Fame act to schedule a residency at The Strat, following Sammy Hagar‘s “Sammy Hagar & Friends” shows this past October and November.

Prior to their Vegas residency, Cheap Trick will headline the RokIsland Fest 2022 in Key West, Florida, on January 15, and then will play a series of shows in the U.K. and mainland Europe in February.

The band’s ’22 itinerary also includes a Canadian tour opening for ZZ Top in April and May, and a support slot on Rod Stewart‘s lengthy U.S. summer trek. Visit CheapTrick.com for full details.

