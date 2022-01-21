Cheap Trick, Paris Jackson among artists performing at 2022 Boston Calling festival

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cheap Trick and the late Michael Jackson‘s daughter, Paris Jackson, are among the artists scheduled to perform at the 2022 Boston Calling Music Festival, which will be held May 27-29 at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston.

The power-pop legends and Jackson both are part of the lineup of the event’s first day, which will be headlined by Foo Fighters. The headliners for the second and third days of the festival, respectively, will be The Strokes and Metallica.

Also on the bill of the three-day event are Avril Lavigne, Weezer, HAIM, Glass Animals, Modest Mouse, Run the Jewels, The Struts and many more.

Tickets are on sale now, with packages ranging from $370 to $2,000.

