Cheap Trick to release new album, 'In Another Land,' in April; listen to band's new single, "Light Up the Fire"

As promised, Cheap Trick debuted “Light Up the Fire” today, their brand-new single. Along with it, the legendary power-pop band has announced they’ll release a new studio album called In Another World on April 9.

Cheap Trick’s 20th studio effort is a 13-track collection you can pre-order now on CD, as a vinyl LP and in digital formats. In addition, a limited-edition LP pressed on blue-and-white-splattered vinyl will be sold at independent record shops across the U.S., while Target will offer an exclusive limited-edition picture-disc version of the album.

If you pre-order In Another World you’ll receive an instant free download of “Light Up the Fire.” The hard-driving tune also is available for purchase now digitally and via streaming services, including on Cheap Trick’s official YouTube channel.

In Another World also features Cheap Trick’s cover of the 1971 John Lennon gem “Gimme Some Truth,” which features contributions from Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and originally was released as a vinyl single for the Record Store Day Black Friday 2019 event. In addition, the album includes a swampy Chicago blues-influenced tune titled “Final Days” that features harmonica by Wet Willie frontman Jimmy Hall.

“This band is held together by music,” says Cheap Trick singer Robin Zander. “It’s the super glue that keeps us writing and putting records out. The reason we started the band in the first place was to tour and write songs and put records out. If all that went away, there would be no point then, would there?”

Here’s the full track list of In Another World:

“Here Comes the Summer”

“Quit Waking Me Up”

“Another World”

“Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll”

“The Party”

“Final Days”

“So It Goes”

“Light Up the Fire”

“Passing Through”

“Here’s Looking at You”

“Another World (Reprise)”

“I’ll See You Again”

“Gimme Some Truth”

By Matt Friedlander

