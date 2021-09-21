Check Mate. No “Queen’s Gambit” Season 2.

According to executive producers, a second season of The Queen’s Gambit is not happening.

Fresh off the series winning 11 Emmys at the Emmy Awards, executive producers broke the news that the show wasn’t returning during an interview.

I feel like we told the story we wanted to tell, said Scott Frank. I’m terrified that if we try to tell more, we would ruin what we’ve already told.

The Queen’s Gambit hit Netflix in 2020 and became the platform’s most-watched series ever with over 62 million viewers.

Do you think there should be another season of The Queen’s Gambit? I DO!!