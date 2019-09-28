Check Out 5 New Trader Joe Products for Fall

While many stores try to gloss over Fall by shoving Christmas decor into your face, Trader Joe’s is giving those who relish Autumn five new goodies for your tummy and skincare routine. Trader Joe’s can warm up your breakfast with their new sweet apple cider donuts, generously rolled in cinnamon and sugar. Another treat for your sweet tooth is the store’s pumpkin chocolate chunk oatmeal cookie mix. Maple ginger cookie swirl ice cream is also in the freezer section. Some unique items at Trader Joe’s this fall include cinnamon bun spread. It’s like cookie butter but includes honey, cinnamon, vanilla and spices. Trader Joe’s can even bring pumpkin into your skincare routine with their toning and moisturizing pumpkin spice face mask. Do you enjoy Fall-themed products? Which Fall flavor do you enjoy most; pumpkin spice, maple or apple cider? Do you think there’s too much hype around pumpkin-spiced products?