Check out a classic Elton John concert tonight!

Check out six monumental concerts from Elton John’s archive available on YouTube for the first time ever. The second installment is Live At The Sydney Entertainment Centre, 1986 and it airs this Saturday!

The Elton John: Classic Concert Series is running in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue HIV prevention and care for the most vulnerable people around the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are 37 million people living with HIV around the world and we cannot lose the gains we’ve made to end the AIDS epidemic during this time.

Subscribe to Elton channel: http://bit.ly/EltonYTSubscribe