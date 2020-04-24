Check out a sneak peek of Michael Bublé on HGTV's 'Celebrity IOU'

Richard Dobson/Newspix via Getty Images

Richard Dobson/Newspix via Getty ImagesMichael Bublé is set to guest star on an upcoming episode of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU, hosted by Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott, and now we have a sneak peek.

In a teaser clip for the May 4 episode provided to People, the singer enlists Drew and Jonathan to fulfill his grandfather’s final wish, which was making sure his caretaker Minette had a free place to live after he died.

“My grandfather was my best friend growing up,” Michael says in the clip. “He’s my hero.”

With the show’s help, Michael turns his grandfather’s old house into an updated home for Minette, who sends all of her money back to her family in her native Philippines.

“Minette is this really compassionate, kind, empathetic human being,” he says. “She became family almost instantly. I can only imagine what it’s going to mean to her.”

The clip shows a glimpse of the emotional reveal, with Michael gifting Minette the freshly redone home.

Celebrity IOU airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

