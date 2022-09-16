Check out advance track from late John Entwistle’s ‘Rarities Oxhumed’ compilation

Deko Entertainment

The first taste of late Who bassist John Entwistle‘s upcoming compilation, Rarities Oxhumed — Volume One, has arrived.

A newly remastered version of “I’ll Try Again Today” was released Friday as an advance digital single. The song previously appeared on The John Entwistle Band‘s 2000 album, Music for Van-Pires.

As previously reported, the 13-track album, which will be released on CD October 21, features previously unheard studio tracks, demos, remastered live performances and other unreleased gems, mostly from Entwistle’s solo career.

The compilation includes a song called “Bogey Man,” which includes a guest appearance by late Who drummer Keith Moon, and a demo version of “Where Ya Going Now,” a tune that John had intended for The Who to record.

Rarities Oxhumed — Volume One also features several tracks that appeared on Music for Van-Pires, which was The John Entwistle Band’s final album, as well as that group’s live renditions of The Who’s “Trick of the Light” and the Roger Daltrey solo hit “Under a Raging Moon.”

Rarities Oxhumed — Volume One is the first in a series of planned Entwistle compilations that are being put together by Entwistle Band drummer Steve Luongo and the Deko Entertainment label.

“John and I began touring together in 1987. Every tour was more fun than the last. That was the idea. Play loud aggressive rock & roll, have fun, laugh our a**es off, travel to the next gig, and repeat,” Luongo says. “During the 15 years that we worked together as a rhythm section, we remained true to that cause. Along the way we recorded some records and created a sizable catalog of ideas and material for the future. The future is now.”

You can preorder the album, as well as special bundles, now at Merchbucket.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.