Check out Alice Cooper's new cover of Outrageous Cherry's "Our Love Will Change the World"

Alice Cooper has released a second advance single from his forthcoming studio album, Detroit Stories, which hits stores on February 26, 2021.

The tune is a cover of “Our Love Will Change the World,” a bouncy, upbeat song by Detroit psych-pop group Outrageous Cherry. It’s available now via various digital platforms.

Cooper notes that the cheery sound of the song doesn’t necessarily reflect its lyrics.

“I think ‘Our Love Will Change the World’ is one of the oddest songs I’ve ever done,” the shock rocker maintains in a statement. “[I]t was so strange, because it was happy and what it was saying was anything but happy — it was simply a great juxtaposition. And I got it immediately and said, ‘OK, this is going to be great.'”

Coinciding with the song’s release, an animated lyric video for the tune has premiered at Cooper’s YouTube channel. The clip uses stop-motion-style animation to bring photos of various children to life. At first, the kids are shown involved in mundane activities, but the video eventually takes a sinister turn, with the youngsters becoming menacing as red lights glare from their eyes and Alice’s trademark black makeup appears on their faces.

As previously reported, Detroit Stories is a tribute to the hard-edged music of Cooper’s former hometown. Alice recorded the album in the Motor City-area with longtime producer Bob Ezrin, and it features contributions from various local musicians, including MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer and Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels drummer Johnny “Bee” Badanjek.

“Our Love Will Change the World” was preceded last month by another advance single from Detroit Stories, a cover of The Velvet Underground‘s classic 1970 tune “Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

Here’s the full Detroit Stories track list:

“Rock ‘n’ Roll”

“Go Man Go”

“Our Love Will Change the World”

“Social Debris”

“$1000 High Heel Shoes”

“Hail Mary”

“Detroit City 2021”

“Drunk and In Love”

“Independence Dave”

“I Hate You”

“Wonderful World”

“Sister Anne”

“Hanging on by a Thread (Don’t Give Up)”

“Shut Up and Rock”

“East Side Story”

