News | Tracy St. George

Check Out An All Black Cast Live Reading an Episode of “Friends” Tonight On Zoom!

Remember when an all-black cast did a table read of a Golden Girls” episode?  Well, that wasn’t just a one-and-done.

Tonight they’re doing “Friends”.  Not with the same cast though.  Here’s who’s taking part:

Monica:  Aisha Hinds from “9-1-1” and “Underground”.

Rachel:  Ryan Bathe from “The First Wives Club” and “This Is Us”.

Phoebe:  Uzo Aduba from “Orange Is the New Black” and “Mrs. America”.

Ross:  Sterling K. Brown from “This Is Us” and “Black Panther”.

Chandler:  Jeremy Pope from “Hollywood”.

Joey:  Kendrick Sampson from “How to Get Away with Murder” and “The Vampire Diaries”.

Gabrielle Union is hosting, and the event.

(Sign up to watch at Mobilize.us.)