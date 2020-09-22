Check Out An All Black Cast Live Reading an Episode of “Friends” Tonight On Zoom!

Remember when an all-black cast did a table read of a “Golden Girls” episode? Well, that wasn’t just a one-and-done.
Tonight they’re doing “Friends”. Not with the same cast though. Here’s who’s taking part:
Monica: Aisha Hinds from “9-1-1” and “Underground”.
Rachel: Ryan Bathe from “The First Wives Club” and “This Is Us”.
Phoebe: Uzo Aduba from “Orange Is the New Black” and “Mrs. America”.
Ross: Sterling K. Brown from “This Is Us” and “Black Panther”.
Chandler: Jeremy Pope from “Hollywood”.
Joey: Kendrick Sampson from “How to Get Away with Murder” and “The Vampire Diaries”.
Gabrielle Union is hosting, and the event.
(Sign up to watch at Mobilize.us.)
