Check Out An Exclusive Trailer For The New Tina Turner Documentary “Tina”

Musical icon, Tina Turner, is giving fans an in depth look into some of her most memorable performances and private personal stories that have never been shared before in a new documentary, “Tina”. The singer shares stories from her difficult childhood as well as personal struggles throughout her career. The film features original music and footage from some of her performances. The documentary, “Tina” will debut on HBO on March 27. What do you like most about watching documentaries on celebrities? Do you like learning about their personal background or their musical background more?