Check Out Arby’s “We Have The Meats” Puzzle!

Has the coronavirus lockdown got you in a puzzle assembling mood? Need something to go along with your Ketchup-red, 570-piece brainteaser? Arby’s has you covered.

The fast-food giant just released a jigsaw puzzle that they claim will take 13-hours to complete.

Living up to their “We have the meats” slogan, when assembled, the 1000-pieces feature their sandwiches, including the 13-Hour Smoked Brisket, as well as their famous curly fries.

Can you put a price on such entertainment? Sure. Head over to the Arby’s online store where you can pick this up for just $25.

What have you been filling your time with during this pandemic? I ordered a paint-by-numbers on March 3rd….I’m still waiting for it. Soooooooooo I’m watching TV! I did read a book though and wallpapered my bedroom, so at least I’ve been a smidge busy.