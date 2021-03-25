Check out Beck's remix of Paul McCartney's 'McCartney III' track "Find My Way"

Capitol Records/UMe

Veteran alternative rocker Beck has put his spin on the Paul McCartney song “Find My Way.”

The remixed track is included on McCartney III Imagined, an upcoming album featuring reinterpretations of songs from the former Beatle‘s 2020 album, McCartney III.

For his version of “Find My Way,” Beck harnesses the dance-influenced side of his eclectic style to turn McCartney’s upbeat pop-rock tune into a funky, chill track with a laid-back groove. You can download or stream the “Find My Way” remix now via digital outlets.

In addition, a visualizer video for the Beck remix has premiered on McCartney’s official YouTube channel. The clip features an animated version of the McCartney III Imagined album repeatedly dropping in front of the camera, and then bouncing up again and being grabbed by floating doll hands.

The Beck remix of “Find My Way” follows the release of an other advance track from McCartney III Imagined, a modern R&B-flavored rendition of the acoustic ballad “The Kiss of Venus” by singer/rapper/songwriter Dominic Fike.

McCartney III Imagined will be released digitally on April 16, with CD and vinyl versions due out on July 23. The album also includes collaborations with Blur‘s Damon Albarn, Queens of the Stone Age‘s Josh Homme, Radiohead‘s Ed O’Brien, Anderson .Paak, St. Vincent, Idris Elba, Blood Orange, Phoebe Bridgers, Khraungbin, and Massive Attack‘s 3D RDN.





