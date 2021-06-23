Check out Bono’s lion rock-star character from the upcoming animated sequel, ‘Sing 2’

Universal/Illumination

As reported in December, Bono is among the major stars who’ll be a part of Sing 2, the upcoming sequel to the hit animated 2016 film Sing. Now the first look at the U2 frontman’s character has been unveiled.

Bono lends his voice to a character named Clay Calloway, a reclusive rock star who also happens to be a lion. You can check out a poster of the cartoon cat peering at himself in a mirror at Sing 2‘s official Twitter feed.

Posters of various other Sing 2 characters also have debuted at the Twitter account. A trailer for the flick is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, June 24.

The plot of Sing 2 focuses on Buster Moon — a koala voiced by Matthew McConaughey — and other animal characters from the first film, as they try to track down and then persuade a reluctant Calloway to sing in their show with them so they can impress a music mogul Jimmy Crystal, a wolf voiced by Bobby Canavale.

In an Rolling Stone interview, Bono described his character as “a lion who lost his roar. A singer who lost his reason to sing when he lost his muse. A retired, reclusive rock star with a big shaggy mane and low-frequency rumble of a grumble.”

Sing 2 also features Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Eric Andre, Letitia Wright and Chelsea Peretti, who’ll join returning cast members McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly and Nick Kroll.

Sing 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on December 22.

