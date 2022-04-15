Check out Brian May’s 1998 cover of Buddy Holly’s “Maybe Baby” from deluxe reissue of ‘Another World’

Universal Music Enterprises

Queen guitarist Brian May has released his 1998 cover of rock ‘n’ roll great Buddy Holly‘s 1958 hit “Maybe Baby” as a digital single and via streaming services, along with a companion music video.

May’s rendition of “Maybe Baby” will be featured on a bonus disc of the forthcoming deluxe reissue of his second studio album, 1998’s Another World, due out April 22. The song originally appeared on an EP called Retro Rock Special that Brian released under the alter ego T.E. Conway and that was only available at the time to those who purchased Another World.

“I’ve never done a Buddy Holly song, and I did ‘Maybe Baby,'” says Brian, reflecting on the cover. “That song more than probably any other, is the reason that I’m here doing this, playing guitar and being a rock star and being a very fortunate person.”

The “Maybe Baby” video features a montage of fan artwork capturing the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer at various ages, and in various styles.

The paintings and drawings appearing in the clip all come from the new book Another World: The Bri-Art Collection, which celebrates the new reissue and will be released the same day. The book features over 300 pieces created by both professional and amateur artists, and includes a number of images that can be viewed in 3-D with OWL Stereoscopic Viewer designed by May that’s packaged with the volume.

All of the profits from sales of the book will be donated to Brian’s Save Me Trust charity. You can pre-order it at Queen’s online store and LondonStereo.com.

The Another World reissue, which you can pre-ordered now, features a remastered version of the original album, as well as a bevy of previously unreleased remixes, rarities, live tracks and covers.

