Check out Carmine Appice's new reggae instrumental version of Rod Stewart's "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?"

Credit: Hasmik Bezirdzhyan

Veteran rock drummer Carmine Appice, best known for his work with Vanilla Fudge, Cactus and Rod Stewart, has released a new reggae-flavored instrumental version of Stewart’s chart-topping 1978 hit “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” that he recorded with respected producer and session musician Fernando Perdomo.

The track, co-produced by Appice and Perdomo, is available now as a digital download and via streaming platforms. You also can check it out at Perdomo’s official YouTube channel and on Carmine and Fernando’s Bandcamp page.

Appice played drums and percussion on the new version of “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?,” while Perdomo contributed guitars, Hammond organ, synthesizer and bass.

Carmine co-wrote “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” with Stewart and keyboardist Duane Hitchings, and also played drums on the original track.

Appice says of the new instrumental rendition, “This version of Sexy reggae was inspired by the days when playing live with Rod we did a reggae thing in ‘Maggie May.’ I love reggae and thought ‘Sexy’ would be great as a reggae vibe.”

Adds Perdomo, “Who does not love ‘Do You Think I’m Sexy?’…In these crazy times a song like this is much needed to bring back that feeling you get dancing or roller skating to this evergreen masterpiece. I am honored Carmine asked me to help him update this song for today.”

Carmine’s currently working on a variety of projects. He recently told ABC Audio that Vanilla Fudge is preparing a remastered and repackaged version of its 2007 Led Zeppelin tribute album, Out Through the In Door, retitled Vanilla Zeppelin, that will be released soon.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.