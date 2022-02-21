Check Out Daniel Radcliffe As Weird Al For The Upcoming Biopic!

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has been hired with the task of playing “Weird Al” Yankovic in a new biopic and the pictures are amazing.

Photos from the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story have just been released and in them, Daniel is barely recognizable.

The film promises to take fans on a journey of the musician’s career that includes his hits “Eat It” and “Like A Surgeon” along with other things.

The film will premiere on The Roku Channel, but a release date hasn’t been confirmed.

What do you think of Daniel Radcliffe’s look? Will you be watching the “Weird Al” biopic?

(etonline)