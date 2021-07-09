Check out demo of previously unreleased George Harrison song from upcoming ‘All Things Must Pass’ reissue

Credit: Barry Feinstein

A demo of a previously unreleased George Harrison song called “Cosmic Empire,” from the sessions for his landmark 1970 solo effort All Things Must Pass, has just been made available in advance of the upcoming deluxe reissue of the late Beatles legend’s classic album.

“Cosmic Empire” has been released digitally and via streaming services, and an animated lyric video for the track has premiered on Harrison’s YouTube channel. The clip features a kaleidoscopic montage of collages celebrating the natural and cosmic worlds, and including photos of Harrison and depictions of animals, plants, planets and much more.

The track was recorded on the second day of a prolific two-day session for All Things Must Pass, during which Harrison recorded demos of 30 songs. “Cosmic Empire” features George accompanying himself on acoustic guitar.

As previously reported, an expanded 50th anniversary edition of All Things Must Pass will be released August 6, and can be pre-ordered now. It’s available in multiple formats and configurations, including a Super Deluxe eight-LP or five-CD/Blu-ray-audio set. The Super Deluxe reissue features a new mix of the original 23-track album, the 30 aforementioned demos, and various outtakes and studio jams. Forty-two of the tracks are previously unreleased. The Blu-ray disc features three high-res versions of the album.

The collection comes with a 60-page scrapbook curated by Harrison’s widow, Olivia, that features rare images and memorabilia, handwritten lyrics, diary entries, studio notes and more. A replica of the original album poster also is included.

Released in November 1970, All Things Must Pass spent seven weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200. It features George’s chart-topping spiritual anthem “My Sweet Lord,” plus “Isn’t It a Pity,” “What Is Life,” “Wah-Wah” and many other memorable songs.

