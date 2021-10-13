Check out Dion’s new collaboration with Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa, “Angel in the Alleyways”

Courtesy of J&R Adventures

Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa have lent their talents to a new song by Dion, “Angel in the Alleyways,” which has been released as an advance track from the doo-wop and rock ‘n’ roll legend’s star-studded upcoming studio album, Stomping Ground.

The blues- and gospel-influenced tune, which is available for streaming now, features Scialfa delivering backing vocals and Springsteen playing harmonica and guitar.

Meanwhile, a music video for “Angel in the Alleyways” has debuted on Dion’s official YouTube channel. The clip features footage of Bruce and Patti in their home studio, and of Dion by himself singing and playing acoustic guitar at an 11th century Spanish monastery that was rebuilt in Miami in the 1950s, and also performing with a full backing band.

In the album’s liner notes, Dion writes of the song, “I gave Patti a simple, raw demo of ‘Angel in the Alleyways,’ with just my guitar and vocal. What you’ll hear now is what Patti made of it. There are five verses, and she treated each of them in a unique way. This is her gift. The lady’s imagination is unlimited. Her husband contributed the right tones on guitar and harmonica. They are my dream team. They truly make me feel loved.”

Springsteen and Scialfa also are featured on “Hymn To Him,” a song on Dion’s previous album, 2020’s Blues with Friends.

As previously reported, Stomping Ground will be released November 5 and, in addition to Springsteen and Scialfa, the album includes guest appearances by Eric Clapton, Mark Knopfler, Peter Frampton, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons, Boz Scaggs, Rickie Lee Jones and more. In addition, The Who‘s Pete Townshend penned liner notes for the record.

You can pre-order Stomping Ground now. Here’s the full track list:

“Take It Back” — with Joe Bonamassa

“Hey Diddle Diddle ” — with G.E. Smith

“Dancing Girl ” — with Mark Knopfler

“If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll ” — with Eric Clapton

“There Was a Time ” — with Peter Frampton

“Cryin’ Shame ” — with Sonny Landreth

“The Night Is Young ” — with Joe Menza and Wayne Hood

“That’s What The Doctor Said ” — with Steve Conn

“My Stomping Ground ” — with Billy Gibbons

“Angel in the Alleyways ” — with Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen

“I’ve Got to Get to You ” — with Boz Scaggs, Joe Menza and Mike Menza

“Red House ” — with Keb’ Mo’

“I Got My Eyes on You Baby ” — with Marcia Ball and Jimmy Vivino

“I’ve Been Watching ” — with Rickie Lee Jones and Wayne Hood

