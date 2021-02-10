Check out GN'R member Dizzy Reed's side band Hookers & Blow's cover of The Zombies' "Time of the Season"

Golden Robot Records

Longtime Guns N’ Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed‘s covers side project Hookers & Blow has released a rendition of The Zombies‘ classic 1968 hit “Time of the Season” as a digital single and via streaming services.

“Time of the Season” is the fifth advance single that released from Hookers & Blow’s forthcoming debut studio album, which is due out sometime this year.

“We love the Zombies. Great band with a great name led by the incomparable Rod Argent and his keyboard wizardry,” Reed says. “‘Time of the Season’ is an iconic song with a timeless message. It was our intention to try and honor them and all of that.”

Hookers & Blow was co-founded by Reed and longtime Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi. The band’s current lineup also includes Danzig/ex-Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly, Black Star Riders bassist Robbie Crane and singer Nadja Reed, who’s Dizzy’s wife. Dizzy and Nadja share lead vocals on “Time of the Season.”

Previously released tracks from the forthcoming album include renditions of Eddie Money‘s “Shakin’,” The Rolling Stones‘ “Rocks Off,” David Bowie‘s “Ziggy Stardust”, and Led Zeppelin‘s “Trampled Underfoot.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.