Check out Heart singer Ann Wilson's new heavy-rocking solo tune "The Hammer"

Courtesy of Ann Wilson

Heart frontwoman Ann Wilson has just released the latest in a series of new solo singles, a heavy slab of grunge rock titled “The Hammer.”

The track is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, and Wilson also debuted a companion lyric video for the tune at her official YouTube channel.

“When the hammer comes down/ Grinding, grinding/ When the hammer comes down/ Reminding, reminding,” Ann sings, backed by an ominous fuzz-guitar riff, and hard-pounding drums. “When the hammer comes down/ Blinding, blinding/ When the hammer comes down/ Unwinding, unwinding/ It’ll whisper those words that excite your soul/ Torment your passion till you lose control.”

Wilson co-wrote the song with Heart guitarist Craig Bartock and Tyler Boley, a guitarist she’s known for many years from her hometown of Seattle.

Ann recorded “The Hammer” last fall in Seattle, during sessions that yielded her previously released recent singles — the soulful original “Tender Heart” and her covers of Steve Earle‘s “The Revolution Starts Now” and Alice in Chains‘ “Rooster” — plus some yet-to-be-released tunes.

“We had a great time recording this one! The whole experience was great!” says Wilson of “The Hammer.” “The band felt just as passionate as the lyrics!”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.