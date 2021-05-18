Check out highlight video from Sammy Hagar’s star-studded 2021 Acoustic-4-a-Cure benefit

Credit: Jon Luini

After it was postponed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the seventh annual edition of the star-studded Acoustic-4-a-Cure benefit concert, which Sammy Hagar co-founded in 2014, finally took place this past Saturday at a private estate in Southern California.

The show featured Hagar reuniting with his longtime backing band The Wabos, as well as performances by REO Speedwagon‘s Kevin Cronin and Dave Amato, Train and Rick Springfield. You can check out a video featuring highlights from the charity bash at the Red Rocker’s official YouTube channel.

The clip includes snippets of Hagar and The Wabos playing their version of The Staple Singers‘ 1972 chart-topping hit “I’ll Take You There,” Cronin and Amato performing the REO hit “Roll with the Changes” with help from Sammy and some of The Wabos, Train doing their smash “Drops of Jupiter,” Springfield delivering a rocking rendition of “Jessie’s Girl” with The Wabos, and Sammy and The Wabos playing “Mas Tequila” joined by Cronin, Amato and Train’s Pat Monahan.

This year’s Acoustic-4-a-Cure concert raised funds for its usual beneficiary, the pediatric cancer program at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco, as well as for MusiCares, Festival of Children Foundation and Jesse Rees Foundation.

Hagar said of the event, “Acoustic-4-A-Cure #7…was so much fun. Everyone gave so much and the small outdoor crowd felt like 20 thousand.”

Added Cronin, “Playing live music with friends at Sammy’s ‘Acoustic for a Cure’ and raising money for worthy causes like the Pediatric Cancer Program at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, and one of my favorite charities, MusiCares, is the definition of a win/win for me.”

