Check out introspective title track of Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson's upcoming solo album, 'You and Me'

Jeremy Danger/Carry On Music

Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson has released the title track of her forthcoming debut solo studio album, You and Me, as a digital single and via streaming services.

The arrival of the introspective acoustic tune, which you also can check out on YouTube, coincides with Monday’s International Women’s Day. Nancy wrote the song with ex-Heart drummer Ben Smith and longtime Heart collaborator Sue Ennis, who co-penned many tunes for the band with Nancy and her sister, Ann.

Nancy tells ABC Audio that “You and Me” focuses on what it would be like to have a conversation with her late mother again in a dream.

As she explains, “[It’s] like, ‘I got to see you…I’ve missed you. Here you are again…You’re here in the gravity, you know, where you can help me through this.’ You’re just having… [a] conversation [that only a mother and daughter] could have together.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

As previously reported, the You and Me album will be released on May 7, and can be pre-ordered now. The 12-track collection features mainly new original songs, and also includes four cover tunes — the Simon & Garfunkel classic “The Boxer,” Pearl Jam‘s “Daughter,” The Cranberries‘ “Dreams” and Bruce Springsteen‘s “The Rising,” the latter of which was issued as the record’s first advance single back in October 2020.

Wilson recorded You and Me remotely while in lockdown with help from members of Heart’s current touring band and some special guests, among them Sammy Hagar, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan.

By Matt Friedlander

