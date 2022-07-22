Check out Jethro Tull’s surreal video for new song “Mine Is the Mountain”

Ricrdo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images

Jethro Tull has debuted a new music video for “Mine Is the Mountain,” a song from the band’s latest studio album, The Zealot Gene.

In a post on the group’s Facebook page, frontman Ian Anderson explains, “‘Mine Is the Mountain’ is, perhaps, a late-life partner to the Aqualung album song ‘My God.’ I had, as usual, a strong visual reference at the core of the lyrics. A miserable, committed trudge up Mount Sinai by Moses to face an angry maker before he must deliver the goods to his followers below is a powerful image, best imagined unless you are a wilderness trekker and much younger than I.”

The black-and-white clip, which has been posted on Jethro Tull’s official YouTube channel, uses a mix of stop-motion and live footage to depict an enigmatic game between two masked men who roll marbles toward holes on a wooden board and use roughly carved wooden tablets and figurines to build what appears to be a model of Moses ascending Mount Sinai.

The video was created and directed by Thomas Hicks, who previously worked on the clip for another song from The Zealot Gene: “Shoshana Sleeping.” Jethro Tull has also released videos for two other tunes from the album — the title track and “Sad City Sisters.”

Jethro Tull currently is on tour in Europe. Visit JethroTull.com to check out the band’s full itinerary.

Meanwhile, as previously reported, the group will release a 50th-anniversary vinyl reissue of its classic 1972 concept album Thick as a Brick next Friday, July 29. It can be preordered now.

