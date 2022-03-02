Check out “Look Inside,” the latest song from Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson’s new band, Envy of None

Kscope

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson‘s new band Envy of None has released a second advance track from its forthcoming self-titled debut album, an ominous, atmospheric tune called “Look Inside.”

The song, which is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, showcases singer Maiah Wynne‘s ethereal, dreamy vocals, which are accompanied by swirling layers of electronic and reverb-laden instrumentation.

Envy of None has posted a snippet of “Look Inside” on its and social media pages and on the Kscope label’s official YouTube channel.

As previously reported, the Envy of None album is an 11-track collection that will be released on April 8. In addition to Lifeson and Wynne, a Portland, Oregon-based singer/songwriter, the band also features bassist Andy Curran of the veteran Canadian rock group Coney Hatch and guitarist/keyboardist Alfio Annibalini.

Prior to releasing “Look Inside,” Envy of None debuted another track from the album, titled “Liar.” Check out a lyric video for the latter song on YouTube.

