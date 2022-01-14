Check out Loverboy’s brand-new song, “Release,” along with accompanying music video

Gary Miller/Getty Images

As Loverboy prepares to return to the stage for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, the veteran Canadian rockers have released a brand-new single, “Release,” that they recorded remotely during lockdown.

The hard-rocking, ’80s-influenced song is available now via streaming services, while a video for the tune has premiered at Loverboy’s YouTube channel. The clip features the band performing the song together, mixed with archival footage of the group playing at various concerts.

Loverboy guitarist Paul Dean began writing “Release” for a heavy-metal band that wanted him to collaborate with them, but when the project fell through, he decided that the song could work as a tune for his own group.

“It started out as a frustrated call to action, after months of lock down, and morphed into a metal anthem about the loyalty and commitment of that audience,” explains Dean, who says the lyrics were inspired by the 2005 documentary Metal: A Headbanger’s Journey.

Paul adds, “The communal aspect of heavy rock is almost like a religion. I’ve always been a big metal fan; my son and I have seen many of those bands in concert.”

Dean enlisted his Loverboy band mates to help finish the song, including frontman Mike Reno, who contributed some lyrics as well as lead vocals.

Paul also praises Loverboy drummer Matt Frenette, who sent him seven different drum takes to choose from for the track.

“That was amazing,” Dean enthuses. “It totally blew me away.”

Loverboy will play their first concert in nearly two years on January 23 in Ridgefield, Washington. The band has a variety of other headlining shows scheduled leading up to their upcoming spring/summer tour with Styx and REO Speedwagon, which kicks off May 31 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.