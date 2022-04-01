Check out Mick Jagger’s new song, “Strange Game,” theme song to the new Apple TV+ series Slow Horses

Polydor Records/Universal Music

“Strange Game,” Mick Jagger‘s theme song to the new Apple TV+ series Slow Horses, was released today as a digital single, coinciding with the premiere of the show’s first two episodes.

The track, which features a mysterious, jazzy vibe, was co-written by Jagger and composer Daniel Pemberton, who also composed the score to the show. A lyric video for the tune, which incorporates scenes from Slow Horses, has debuted at Mick’s official YouTube channel.

“I really enjoyed creating the theme track for Slow Horses with Daniel Pemberton,” Jagger says in a statement. “I’ve read a lot of the books [author Mike Heron‘s Slough House series] and was familiar with some of the more dark and unsavoury characters and knew the direction I wanted to take it…hope you enjoy it!”

As previously reported, Slow Horses stars Gary Oldman as the head of a branch of the U.K. counter-intelligence agency MI5, who oversees a group of failed agents hoping to redeem themselves.

Jagger wrote lyrics for “Strange Game,” which include specific references to the show.

