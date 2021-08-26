Check out more details about The Beatles’ deluxe ‘Let It Be’ reissues

Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe

Earlier today, plans were announced for a reissue of The Beatles‘ last album, 1970’s Let It Be, that will be released in multiple configurations on October 15.

Here’s a deeper look at the reissue’s Super Deluxe editions, which will be available as a five-CD/Blu-ray set, a four-LP/EP vinyl collection and in digital formats.

The expanded reissue boasts a new mix of the original album; previously unreleased recordings from the sessions, including alternate takes, rehearsals, jams, studio chatter and a performance from the band’s historic rooftop concert; and a recreation of the unreleased 14-track Get Back LP compiled in May 1969 by engineer Glyn Johns.

The CD and vinyl Super Deluxe reissue will come with a book featuring a foreword by Paul McCartney; commentary, notes and essays by respected Beatles historian Kevin Howlett and journalist John Harris; previously unpublished photos; and rare images of handwritten lyrics, session notes, sketches and more.

Let It Be was released in the U.K. on May 8, 1970 — a month after The Beatles announced their breakup — and 10 days later in the U.S.

The album spent four weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 in June and July of 1970, and yielded the chart-topping hit “The Long and Winding Road.” It also featured alternate versions of two other songs that reached #1 prior to the album’s release — the title track and “Get Back.”

As previously reported, the new three-part documentary The Beatles: Get Back created by director Peter Jackson from unseen footage shot during the Let It Be sessions will premiere on Disney+ on November 25, 26 and 27.

A companion The Beatles: Get Back book will be published on October 12.

Here’s the track list for the CD version of the Let It Be Super Deluxe reissues:

CD 1: Let It Be (new stereo mix of original album)

“Two of Us”

“Dig a Pony”

“Across the Universe”

“I Me Mine”

“Dig It”

“Let It Be”

“Maggie Mae”

“I’ve Got a Feeling”

“One After 909”

“The Long and Winding Road”

“For You Blue”

“Get Back”

CD 2: Get Back — Apple Sessions

“Morning Camera” (Speech – Mono)/”Two of Us” (Take 4)

“Maggie Mae”/”Fancy My Chances with You” (Mono)

“Can You Dig It?”

“I Don’t Know Why I’m Moaning” (Speech – Mono)

“For You Blue” (Take 4)

“Let It Be”/”Please Please Me”/”Let It Be” (Take 10)

“I’ve Got a Feeling” (Take 10)

“Dig a Pony” (Take 14)

“Get Back” (Take 19)

“Like Making an Album?” (Speech)

“One After 909” (Take 3)

“Don’t Let Me Down” (First rooftop performance)

“The Long and Winding Road” (Take 19)

“Wake Up Little Susie”/”I Me Mine” (Take 11)

CD 3: Get Back — Rehearsals and Apple Jams

“On the Day Shift Now” (Speech – Mono)/”All Things Must Pass” (Rehearsals – Mono)

“Concentrate on the Sound” (Mono)

“Gimme Some Truth” (Rehearsal – Mono)

“I Me Mine” (Rehearsal – Mono)

“She Came In Through the Bathroom Window” (Rehearsal)

“Polythene Pam” (Rehearsal – Mono)

“Octopus’s Garden” (Rehearsal – Mono)

“Oh! Darling” (Jam)

“Get Back” (Take 8)

“The Walk” (Jam)

“Without a Song” (Jam) — Billy Preston with John and Ringo

“Something” (Rehearsal – Mono)

“Let It Be” (Take 28)

CD 4: Get Back LP — 1969 Glyn Johns Mix

“One After 909”

“I’m Ready” (aka “Rocker”)/Save the Last Dance for Me”/”Don’t Let Me Down”

“Don’t Let Me Down”

“Dig a Pony”

“I’ve Got a Feeling”

“Get Back”

“For You Blue”

“Teddy Boy”

“Two of Us”

“Maggie Mae”

“Dig It”

“Let It Be”

“The Long and Winding Road”

“Get Back (Reprise)”

CD 5: Let It Be EP

“Across the Universe” (unreleased Glyn Johns 1970 mix)

“I Me Mine” (unreleased Glyn Johns 1970 mix)

“Don’t Let Me Down” (new mix of original single version)

“Let It Be” (new mix of original single version)

Blu-ray: Let It Be Special Edition audio mixes

–Dolby Atmos

–96kHz/24-bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

–96kHz/24-bit High Res Stereo (2019 Stereo Mix)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.