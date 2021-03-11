Check out new Cheap Trick song "Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll," from band's upcoming album

BMG

Cheap Trick has unleashed a rocking new tune called “Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll” as the second advance single from its forthcoming studio album, In Another World.

The heavy, mid-tempo track, powered by frontman Robin Zander‘s gritty vocals, is available now as a digital download and via streaming services. It’s arrival follows the first single from In Another Land, “Light Up the Fire,” which was released in January.

As previously reported, In Another Land, which is Cheap Trick’s 20th studio effort, will be released on April 9. The 13-track collection will be issued on CD, as a vinyl LP and in digital formats. In addition, a limited-edition LP pressed on blue-and-white-splattered vinyl will be sold at independent record shops across the U.S., while Target will offer an exclusive limited-edition picture-disc version of the album.

If you pre-order In Another World now, you’ll receive an instant free downloads of “Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll” and “Light Up the Fire.”

In Another World also features Cheap Trick’s cover of the 1971 John Lennon gem “Gimme Some Truth,” which includes contributions from Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and originally was released as a vinyl single for the Record Store Day Black Friday 2019 event.

Cheap Trick is scheduled to return to the road starting next month with the Under the Southern Stars 2021 trek, a package tour of Australia that kicks off April 30 and also features Bush, Stone Temple Pilots and Rose Tattoo. The band also is scheduled to being touring the U.S. in July, although those dates could be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s the full In Another Land track list:

“Here Comes the Summer”

“Quit Waking Me Up”

“Another World”

“Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll”

“The Party”

“Final Days”

“So It Goes”

“Light Up the Fire”

“Passing Through”

“Here’s Looking at You”

“Another World (Reprise)”

“I’ll See You Again”

“Gimme Some Truth”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.