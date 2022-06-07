Check out new Journey song, “Don’t Give Up on Us,” from band’s upcoming album, ‘Freedom’

BMG

Journey has just released a fourth advance track from their upcoming studio album, Freedom, a soaring and soulful rock tune called “Don’t Give Up on Us.”

The track is available now via digital formats, and you also can check out a visualizer video for the song at Journey’s official YouTube channel.

“It is a very melodic song,” founding Journey guitarist Neal Schon says of “Don’t Give Up on Us.” “It’s soulful, coming more from that R&B place and a little more Motown sounding but it definitely rocks. I feel like it’s got Journey all over it.”

Freedom will be released on July 8 and can be preordered now.

The three other advance songs released from the 15-track collection are “The Way We Used to Be,” “You Got the Best of Me,” and “Let It Rain,” which debuted in June 2021, April 2022 and last month, respectively.

As previously reported, following Freedom‘s release, Journey will play four special symphonic concerts in Las Vegas — on July 15, 16, 22 and 23. The band also has several other concerts lined up around the U.S. this summer. Visit JourneyMusic.com for their full confirmed schedule.

