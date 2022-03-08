Check out new lyric video for Keith Richards solo song “999,” from his 1992 album, ‘Main Offender’

BMG

A new lyric video for “999,” the lead track off Keith Richards‘ 1992 sophomore solo effort Main Offender, has premiered at the Rolling Stones guitarist’s official YouTube channel in advance of the March 18 release of the album’s 30th anniversary reissue.

The clip features archival footage of Richards performing with his solo backing band The X-Pensive Winos, with whom he recorded Main Offender. Keith co-wrote the song with two key Winos members — drummer Steve Jordan and guitarist Waddy Wachtel.

Richards also has posted a recent video clip of him playing a segment of “999” solo on an acoustic guitar at his social media pages.

As previously reported, the Main Offender reissue will be available in multiple formats and configurations, including a limited-edition super-deluxe box set featuring remastered CD and vinyl versions of the album, as well as a bonus live album on CD and two LPs.

The live album featured in the box set, titled Winos Live in London ’92, features Keith and his band playing select songs from Main Offender and Richards’ 1988 solo debut album, Talk Is Cheap, as well as renditions of The Stones’ “Gimme Shelter,” “Before They Make Me Run” and “Happy.”

The super deluxe collection also features an LP version Main Offender pressed on smoke-colored vinyl; an 88-page, leather-bound book offering rare photos and Keith’s handwritten lyrics; and collectibles including a guitar pick, a bumper sticker and posters.

You can pre-order the reissue now.

