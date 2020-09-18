Check out new remix and upgraded video for John Lennon's 1973 hit "Mind Games"

Capitol Records/UMe

A newly mixed version of John Lennon‘s 1973 hit “Mind Games” has been released as an advance track from the upcoming compilation Gimme Some Truth. The Ultimate Mixes., which is scheduled to hit stores on what would’ve been the late rock legend’s 80th birthday, October 9.

The track is available now as a digital download and via streaming services.

In addition, the song’s original video has been upgraded to high-def and now features the remixed audio. The clip, which features the former Beatle walking around various part of New York’s Central Park and riding in a hansom cab down a city street, has been posted at Lennon’s YouTube channel.

As previously reported, Gimme Some Truth. The Ultimate Mixes. features 36 Lennon songs handpicked by his widow, Yoko Ono, and their son, Sean, the latter of whom produced the album. All of the tracks were remixed from scratch, and the final mixes were completed using vintage analog equipment and effects, and then mastered in analog at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Gimme Some Truth can be pre-ordered now, and is available in a variety of formats: CD, LP, a double-CD, a four-LP package, streaming, digital and a deluxe box set.

The Deluxe Edition comes with a 124-page book that tells the story of all 36 songs in the words of John and Yoko, and also includes interviews with those who worked with the couple on the music. In addition, the book features hundreds of previously unseen pictures, movie stills, letters, lyric sheets, artwork and memorabilia.

The “Mind Games” remix is the second track from the compilation to be made available in advance of the album’s release, after a remix of “Instant Karma! (We All Shine On).”

Here’s Gimme Some Truth‘s complete track list:

“Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)”

“Cold Turkey”

“Working Class Hero”

“Isolation”

“Love”

“God”

“Power to the People”

“Imagine”

“Jealous Guy”

“Gimme Some Truth”

“Oh My Love”

“How Do You Sleep?”

“Oh Yoko!”

“Angela”

“Come Together” (live)

“Mind Games”

“Out the Blue “

“I Know (I Know)”

“Whatever Gets You Thru the Night”

“Bless You”

“#9 Dream”

“Steel and Glass”

“Stand by Me”

“Angel Baby”

“(Just Like) Starting Over”

“I’m Losing You”

“Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)”

“Watching the Wheels”

“Woman”

“Dear Yoko”

“Every Man Has a Woman Who Loves Him”

“Nobody Told Me”

“I’m Stepping Out”

“Grow Old with Me”

“Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”

“Give Peace a Chance”

