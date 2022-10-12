Check Out “Paradise City” With Bruce Willis & John Travolta

Bruce Willis and John Travolta are going head to head in scenic Hawaii.

On Tuesday, Saban Films released the first trailer, exclusively with PEOPLE, for the two Pulp Fiction stars’ reunion in Paradise City. The action film also stars Stephen Dorff, Blake Jenner and Praya Lundberg.

“When bounty hunter Ian Swan (Willis) is shot and presumed dead after disappearing in Maui waters, Swan’s son Ryan (Jenner), his ex-partner (Dorff) and a local detective (Lundberg) set out to find his killers,” according to an official synopsis.

“After being threatened by a ruthless power broker (Travolta), it appears Ryan and his team are out of options,” the synopsis adds, “until an excursion to the closely guarded island community of Paradise City unites them with an unforeseen ally.”

