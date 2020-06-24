Check out pop star Kesha's new cover of T. Rex's "Children of the Revolution"

BMG

A new cover of T. Rex‘s memorable 1972 tune “Children of the Revolution” by pop star Kesha, which will appear on the upcoming tribute album AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex, has been released as an advance single digitally and via streaming services.

The new track also features contributions from two members of Elvis Costello‘s backing band The Imposters — drummer Pete Thomas and bassist Davey Faragher — and MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer, as well as backing vocals by late T. Rex frontman Marc Bolan‘s son, Rolan.

You can check out a companion video for the tune at T. Rex’s official YouTube channel. The clip features footage of Kesha in the studio, as well as segments from the 1972 T. Rex documentary Born to Boogie, including glimpses of Marc Bolan playing “Children of the Revolution” with Elton John and Ringo Starr.

As previously reported, AngelHeaded Hipster will be released on September 4. The 26-track collection includes a rendition of the classic hit “Bang a Gong (Get It On)” by U2 and Elton John, and as well as covers by Joan Jett, Todd Rundgren, Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell, Soft Cell‘s Marc Almond, David Johansen, the aforementioned Kesha, and, separately, John Lennon‘s sons Julian and Sean.

The long-in-the-works project was overseen by veteran tribute-album producer Hal Willner, who sadly died at age 64 in April of COVID-19.

Kesha says, “This project was so exciting and important to the late great Hal, and I’m humbled to be a part of this project honoring one of the most magical artists of the 20th century.”

You can pre-order AngelHeaded Hipster now as a two-CD set, a two-LP vinyl collection and digitally. Here’s the full track list:

Disc 1

“Children of the Revolution” — Kesha

“Cosmic Dancer” — Nick Cave

“Jeepster” — Joan Jett

“Scenescof” — Devendra Banhart

“Life’s a Gas” — Lucinda Williams

“Solid Gold, Easy Action” — Peaches

“Dawn Storm” — BØRNS

“Hippy Gumbo” — Beth Orton

“I Love to Boogie” — King Khan

“Beltane Walk” — Gaby Moreno

“Bang a Gong (Get It On)” — U2 featuring Elton John

“Diamond Meadows” — John Cameron Mitchell

“Ballrooms of Mars” — Emily Haines

Disc 2

“Main Man” — Father John Misty

“Rock On” — Perry Farrell

“The Street and Babe Shadow” — Elysian Fields

“The Leopards” — Gavin Friday

“Metal Guru” — Nena

“Teenage Dream” — Marc Almond

“Organ Blues” — Helga Davis

“Planet Queen” — Todd Rundgren

“Great Horse” — Jessie Harris

“Mambo Sun” — Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl

“Pilgrim’s Tale” — Victoria Williams with Julian Lennon

“Bang a Gong (Get It On) Reprise” — David Johansen

“She Was Born to Be My Unicorn/Ride a White Swan” — Maria McKee

